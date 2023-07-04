Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Law ministry releases new order concerning Supreme Court judges' salaries

Web Desk
2:07 PM | July 04, 2023
The Ministry of Law and Justice released a new order, revising the salaries of the Supreme Court of Pakisan judges with effect from July 1, 2023.

The latest order is issued by Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani in the absence of President Arif Alvi who is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

to details, the President’s Order No 02 of 2023 says the chief justice’s monthly pay now stands at Rs1,229,189 while the remaining judges will receive Rs1,161,163.

Earlier on June 28, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had defended the raise in the Supreme Court judges’ salaries, saying, “That’s magnanimity,” and added that there was no counter victimization directed towards the judiciary.

He was responding to a PML-N support who criticised the government for increasing the perks and privileges of judiciary despite going through a financial crunch, which, according to her, had stabbed in the back of the people in 2017.

She was referring to the removal, disqualification and sentencing of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the country was moving forward on the road of progress at that time.

