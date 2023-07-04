Tuesday, July 04, 2023
LJCP to hold two-day conference on population

July 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD/ FAISALABAD  -  The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) would hold a con­ference on the country’s popula­tion on July 14 and 15. The two-day conference would be held at the Su­preme Court building. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would address the opening and closing sessions of the conference. Other judges of the Supreme Court would participate in various sessions of the confer­ence. Judges of the higher judiciary, international experts and diplomats would also attend the conference.

YOUTH KILLED OVER PLOT DISPUTE

A youth was shot dead over a plot dispute in the area of Sadar Sam­mundri police station. A police spokesman said here on Monday that a youth Sajawal Ali, a resident of Chak No 176-GB, had an old plot dispute with Ahmad Arif of the same locality. Over this issue, Ahmad along with his accomplices, opened fire and injured Sajawal seriously. The injured was rushed to a hospi­tal where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain.

Seminar on understanding inheritance laws in Islam held

