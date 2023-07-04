Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Marriyum Aurangzeb heaps praise on Fahad Shahbaz

Web Desk
7:18 PM | July 04, 2023
National

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday praised Pakistani youth leader, Fahad Shahbaz for receiving a prestigious Diana Award from the United Kingdom (UK) for his “exceptional” humanitarian efforts.

Taking to Twitter, Aurangzeb said, “Congratulations to talented Fahad Shahbaz, who founded the youth general assembly at the age of 18, on winning the Diana Award.”

The federal minister was of the view that it was a bright example of bringing change in the society with the positive thinking and struggle of the youth.

National

