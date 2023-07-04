Meticulous ECP  

As elections are approaching, ECP is faced with a herculean task: holding free and fair elections. One important question that is on everyone’s mind is whether it can let the electoral process take its course on time. As the ongoing confrontation between the ruling coalition and PTI is at its zenith, the Government seems more concerned about targeting its political foes than preparing for the elections that are due in October.

As timely and fair elections are the only way forward to extricate our country from this political, economic, and social crisis, their viability is overwhelmingly dependent on the brisk performance of the ECP. It is thus the only entity that can save our country from plunging into what is called a democratic collapse. If this translates into reality and political victimisation continues to be the norm, we are sure to bear its deadly brunt. The current political scenario demands immediate change. All the time and energy should be utilised to allow free and fair elections to take place. Only then can we see the prospects of a sound economy. For that to happen, ECP should mobilise its efforts towards the herculean task of regime change through a timely electoral process.

AAMIR ALI,

Shikarpur.