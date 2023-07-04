Minister urges massive plantation

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Planning, Forests, Wild­life and Fisheries Bilal Afzal has said that this region is the most affected by climate change and major chal­lenge can be tackled only by plant­ing more and more trees. He was chairing a departmental meeting at the office of DG Fisheries on Mon­day. Secretary Mudassir Waheed and other officers briefed him on the performance and problems of the department. Bilal Afzal directed that the punishments for the protec­tion of forests should be made more severe so that those who cut trees can be held accountable. He directed that a comprehensive plan should be drawn up for the success of the upcoming monsoon plantation cam­paign, likely to begin within a few days. Bilal Afzal said that there are vast opportunities for shrimp and fish production in the province.