Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Minister urges massive plantation

Staff Reporter
July 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Minister for Planning, Forests, Wild­life and Fisheries Bilal Afzal has said that this region is the most affected by climate change and major chal­lenge can be tackled only by plant­ing more and more trees. He was chairing a departmental meeting at the office of DG Fisheries on Mon­day. Secretary Mudassir Waheed and other officers briefed him on the performance and problems of the department. Bilal Afzal directed that the punishments for the protec­tion of forests should be made more severe so that those who cut trees can be held accountable. He directed that a comprehensive plan should be drawn up for the success of the upcoming monsoon plantation cam­paign, likely to begin within a few days. Bilal Afzal said that there are vast opportunities for shrimp and fish production in the province.

