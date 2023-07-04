Minor boy electrocuted from water cooler at Cantt Railway Station

MULTAN - A minor boy was electrocuted to death while drinking water from a water cool­er, installed at railway station Cantt. According to details, an eight years old boy was present at Cantt railway sta­tion along with his family to travel to Faisalabad from Multan through Paki­stan Express train. For quenching his thirst, he went near the cooler to drink the water. He got severe electric shocks when he touched the cooler and died on the spot. Divisional Superintendent Railway Hammad Hasan Mirza took notice of the incident and suspended refrigerator mechanic Abdul Khaliq. He also ordered the launching of an in­quiry into the incident.

The spokesperson for the railway said that it was a previous day incident and added that an inquiry committee has been formed while strict legal action would be taken against the employee found guilty in the inquiry report.

MEPCO COMPLETES 132KV LODHRAN II GRID STATION AT COST OF RS 485M

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed 132 KV Lodhran II grid station construction and installation project at a cost of Rs 485 million within 22 days short time period. The power supply would be ensured to rural areas of Lodhran and low voltage supply issues would be resolved on a permanent basis. The new grid station project was run on an experimental basis and the federal minister for Energy (Power Division) would inaugurate the project soon.