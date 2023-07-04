Tuesday, July 04, 2023
NAB arrests 2 society owners

Staff Reporter
July 04, 2023
LAHORE   -  In an important de­velopment in Khayaban-e-Amin Housing So­ciety scandal involving nine billion rupees, an accountability court on Monday sent two own­ers of the housing scheme in judicial custody till the next hearing of the case. Before this, a NAB Lahore team arrested society owners Al­lah Dutta Hira and Sahir Rashid and present­ed them before the accountability court. The NAB team completed the necessary formalities while executing the arrest of the two accused. The accountability judge Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan directed the Superintendent Camp Jail Lahore to take custody of the two accused and produce them before the court on June 17.

