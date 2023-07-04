NAB arrests 2 society owners

LAHORE - In an important development in Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society scandal involving nine billion rupees, an accountability court on Monday sent two owners of the housing scheme in judicial custody till the next hearing of the case. Before this, a NAB Lahore team arrested society owners Allah Dutta Hira and Sahir Rashid and presented them before the accountability court. The NAB team completed the necessary formalities while executing the arrest of the two accused. The accountability judge Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan directed the Superintendent Camp Jail Lahore to take custody of the two accused and produce them before the court on June 17.