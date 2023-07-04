Naqvi approves shrines’ renovation, expansion in Punjab

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approved a phased programme aimed at renovating and expanding shrines of Sufi saints across the province.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday to discuss the renovation and expansion plans for shrines. Attendees included Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, secretary Auqaf, secretary C&W, famous architect Nayyar Ali Dada and Secretary (Coordination) to CM.

It was decided in the meeting that in the initial phase, the shrines of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabraiz in Multan, Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur, Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan, and Hazrat Syed Azizuddin Peer Makki in Lahore would undergo decoration and expansion. The phased programme aimed to upgrade all shrines, providing enhanced facilities for the devotees.

The caretaker CM emphasised the importance of improving facilities such as food distribution centres, libraries, guesthouses, and washrooms for convenience of the visitors. He directed the authorities concerned to promptly address all matters related to renovation and expansion of shrines, urging them to commence work on the programme as soon as possible.

He stressed the need to initiate expansion project for Data Darbar Complex at the earliest and also expressed the desire to complete the expansion work for Bibi Pakdaman shrine before the month of Muharram.

CM inspects progress on Akbar Chowk flyover project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a latenight inspection of the ongoing Akbar Chowk flyover project to assess the progress being made and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

He emphasised the need to protect trees during the construction phase, said a handout issued here. The CM ordered working tirelessly and utilising all available resources to complete the project on time. The successful completion of the project will significantly improve the daily movement of around 250,000 vehicles and provide convenience to the residents of the surrounding areas, he added.

During the briefing by Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, it was reported that 151 out of 153 flyover piles had been completed, with the remaining two in progress. Eight pile caps had already been completed, and work on the U-turn was progressing rapidly. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and others were also present.

Afterwards, CM Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media, emphasising that the health card scheme had not been terminated and reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing treatment for those in need. He clarified that efforts were being made to prevent any misuse of the health card scheme, particularly mentioning that heart operations were never halted under the programme. He highlighted that heart patients receive 100% free treatment in government hospitals and 70% free treatment in private hospitals through health cards.

The Chief Minister expressed his priority of completing ongoing projects on time and ensuring transparency in every aspect.