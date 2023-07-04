Nawaz, Maryam to reach KSA today

DUBAI - PML-N supremo Nawaz Shar­if along with his daughter and the party’s chief organizer is set to depart for Saudi Arabia today after completing his stay in Dubai.

Important meetings of Nawaz and Maryam are sched­uled in the Kingdom. A date for the former premier’s re­turn to Pakistan is also expect­ed to be decided during the Saudi Arabia visit.

However, sources in the PML-N say the party has not yet contacted anyone regard­ing any electoral alliance.

They further claimed that whether the coalition govern­ment will enter into an elec­toral alliance or not has not yet been decided.

During their stay in the UAE, Nawaz and Maryam engaged in important meetings on the political and economic conditions of Pakistan. The PML-N chief organizer also took the PPP leadership into confidence over the meetings. In Dubai, the PPP leadership report­edly met with Maryam Nawaz. Former president and PPP leader Asif Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto-Zardari were also present during the meet­ing. Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif had also formed a team to complete the le­gal work for the return of former premier Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.