Tuesday, July 04, 2023
NDMA alerts departments amid vigorous monsoon spell

Web Desk
10:08 AM | July 04, 2023
National Disaster Management Authority has directed all relevant departments to remain alert in view of rain spell from Monday till July 8.                                                 

According to NDMA spokesperson, heavy rains with gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected in different parts of the country during this period which can trigger land sliding in hilly areas and flooding in the lowlands.                           

The NDMA has asked the relevant departments to ensure the presence of emergency machinery and staff and issue advance notice to people in flood-risk areas.

It also advised tourists and visitors to remain informed about weather conditions before travelling and farmers and livestock owners to take necessary precautions in view of weather conditions.

