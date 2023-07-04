Pak Army a strong defence line against enemy’s evil designs: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan army were a strong defensive line in protecting the homeland against the enemy’s evil designs. The prime minister expressed these views after the six security personnel including Major Saqib Hussain were martyred in the Sherani and Kech districts of Balochistan.
PM Sharif said the nation held the sacrifice of the soldiers in high esteem, which was a guarantee of the peace and security of the country. He expressed an undeterred resolve to eliminate the elements that wanted to disrupt peace in Balochistan. He said the progress and development of Balochistan was a top priority for the government.
The Funeral prayers of Major Saqib Hussain Shaheed (age 31 years, resident of District Sanghar, Sindh) and Naik Baqir Ali Shaheed (age 26 years, resident of District Dadu, Sindh) who embraced shahadat on 2 July 2023 while fighting gallantly with terrorists in Hoshab area of Balochistan, were offered at first in Turbat and later at their respective hometowns. The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours. Senior serving & retired officers/ soldiers, relatives and large number of people attended the funerals. Pakistan Army remains committed towards ensuring defence of the motherland at all costs.