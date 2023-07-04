Pak Army a strong defence line against enemy’s evil designs: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan army were a strong defensive line in protecting the homeland against the enemy’s evil designs. The prime minister ex­pressed these views after the six security person­nel including Major Saqib Hussain were martyred in the Sherani and Kech districts of Balochistan.

PM Sharif said the nation held the sacrifice of the soldiers in high esteem, which was a guaran­tee of the peace and security of the country. He ex­pressed an undeterred resolve to eliminate the elements that wanted to disrupt peace in Baloch­istan. He said the progress and development of Ba­lochistan was a top priority for the government.

The Funeral prayers of Major Saqib Hussain Shaheed (age 31 years, resident of District Sang­har, Sindh) and Naik Baqir Ali Shaheed (age 26 years, resident of District Dadu, Sindh) who em­braced shahadat on 2 July 2023 while fighting gal­lantly with terrorists in Hoshab area of Baloch­istan, were offered at first in Turbat and later at their respective hometowns. The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours. Senior serv­ing & retired officers/ soldiers, relatives and large number of people attended the funerals. Pakistan Army remains committed towards ensuring de­fence of the motherland at all costs.