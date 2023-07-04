Tuesday, July 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan earns $881m from travel services’ export in 10 months: PBS

Pakistan earns $881m from travel services’ export in 10 months: PBS
Agencies
July 04, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-The country earned $881.250 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2022-23. This shows a growth of 90.29 percent as compared to the $463.100 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, personal travel services increased by 89.80 percent, from $460.820 million last year to $874.640 million during July-April 2023. Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure surged by 16.23 percent to $3.580 million from $3.080 million while the education-related expenditure also rose by 0.32 percent from $ 9.430 million to $9.460 million.

Meanwhile, the PBS data revealed that the exports of business services grew by 189.91 percent, from $2.280 million to $6.610 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 1.46 percent during the first ten months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

TAKE A DEEP BREATH, THIS IS ONLY GOING TO LAST A FEW MINUTES… IMF

The exports of services during July-April (2022-23) were recorded at $6,009.87 million against the exports of $5,923.19 million during the same period of last year.

The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 39.70 percent, falling from $10,635.72 million last year to $6,413.32 million during the period under review.

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688357354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023