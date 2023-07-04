Pakistan face UAE in first match of Asia Rugby Men’s Div 1 today

LAHORE-Pakistan will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) rugby team in the first of a two-match series here at the Punjab Stadium today (Tuesday).

The Punjab Stadium previously hosted the Asia Rugby Men’s Division 2, where Pakistan emerged victorious over Thailand, securing their promotion to Division 1. This success has bolstered Pakistan’s confidence as they take on the UAE side today. With Pakistan currently ranked 91 in the World Rugby ranking and the UAE team holding a higher position at 62, the stage is set for an intense battle on the field. The UAE team, coached by the influential Apollo Perelini, is making a return to fifteens rugby after a three-year hiatus. Their impressive performance in the Division 2 championship, defeating Guam 82-7 in the semifinal and triumphing over Thailand with a scoreline of 50-12 in the final, has set high expectations for their comeback.

On the other side, Pakistan will welcome coach Gert Mulder from South Africa, who played a pivotal role in transforming the team’s fortunes. Under his guidance, Pakistan secured a significant victory against the higher-ranked Thailand team last year. Mulder, along with former head coach Rizwan Malik and six assistant coaches, is determined to utilize their collective expertise to lead Pakistan to further success.

Sharing his views, Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Arif Saeed expressed his optimism for the upcoming matches, saying, “We are delighted to host the Asia Rugby Men’s Division 1 Championship here in Lahore. Our boys have prepared well for the match against UAE, and hopefully, they will deliver and strive for the best results. Rugby’s popularity is growing in Pakistan, and it holds a bright future here.”