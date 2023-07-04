Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Pakistan’s total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34b

Agencies
July 04, 2023
Business

KARACHI-The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $9,340.8 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $4,069.9 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Monday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank reserves increased by $533 million to $4,069.9 million as of June 23, 2023. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,270.9 million, it added. The rise in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves was mainly attributed to realisation of $300 million proceeds of GoP commercial loan, it added. According to SBP spokesperson, the central bank had received $300 million proceeds of GoP commercial loan during the previous week but those inflows were incorporated in the latest reserves position report as of June 23, 2023. In the previous week ending on June 16, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves hold by the country was $8,863.8 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $3,536.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,326.9 million.a

