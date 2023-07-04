Myths which are believed in tend to become true.

–George Orwell

There is a common belief that more people are alive today than those that have died throughout history. According to some historians, around 6 billion people have died since the Egyptian pyramids were built. This would make it a billion fewer than those people that are live and living life in today’s world. However, this estimate uses events as a measurement of time but if we were to use another way, there could be millions of more people in the death count. The pyramids were still an event that occurred later on in history and there are hundreds of years that have gone unaccounted for entirely. From a reporting perspective, relatively long history is shorted and often overlooked in its entirety. Perhaps the only difference now is that life expectancy has improved because of evolution and medical developments.a