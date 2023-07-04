Peshawar Saddar Road renovation project starts

Peshawar - Brigadier Mohammad Usman, the Station Commander/President of Cantonment Board Peshawar, inaugurated the renovation project of Saddar Road in Peshawar Cantt on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Cantonment Executive Officer (EO) Ali Irfan Rizvi, Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Aamir Sohail Barki, Vice President Yadullah Bangash, and ward members of Peshawar Cantonment, including Faizan Khan, Mohammad Usaid Sethi, Youth Member Ali Jan, and Minority Member Andreas Sharif. Representatives from the business community, Anjuman-e-Tajran, and the media were also present.

During a conversation with media representatives, the Station Commander shared details of the project, which includes the development of an underground electricity transmission system, footpaths, road widening, car parking facilities, and renovation.

The local business community expressed their appreciation for the project and pledged their full cooperation. The project also addresses traffic concerns and congestion with support from the traffic police.

Efforts have been made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, and discussions were held with the relevant authorities of WAP DA/ PESCO in this regard. The aim is to avoid any power interruptions for traders and shopkeepers during the project.