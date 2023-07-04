Petition against election of PCB chairman referred to LHC CJ

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred a petition, against the election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench.

The judge noted that an identi­cal petition was being heard by an­other bench, therefore, the mat­ter should also be fixed before the same bench. The judge also with­drew its stay order against the elec­tion of the PCB chairman.

The single bench comprising Jus­tice Anwaar Hussain heard the peti­tion filed by Malik Zulifqar. On June 28, two different LHC benches had stayed the election of the PCB chair­man and sought reply from the fed­eral government and other respon­dents on two different petitions challenging the election. Justice Shahid Karim heard the other pe­tition filed by Gul Zada against the election and stayed the election of PCB chairman.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stopped implementation on summons issued by the Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to vice chancellor and registrar of the Government College University (GCU) in a corruption inquiry.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition filed by GCU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and GCU’s Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali challenging the summons. The court also issued notice to ACE Punjab di­rector general for July 13 and sought reply to the petition.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that GCU was an in­dependent institution and only the governor had authority for inquiry and action as chancellor of the uni­versity. He submitted that an assis­tant director of the ACE Punjab had issued the notices and summoned the VC and registrar in personal ca­pacity and sought record of 2021 and 2022.

He submitted that as per law and university rules, the assistant di­rector lacks power to hold inquiry into the matter. He pleaded with the court to set aside the summons and stop its implementation till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, stopped implementation on summons and sought reply.