Plight of low-wage people  

In our country, a significant portion of the population struggles to make ends meet due to low wages. This write-up examines the dire circumstances faced by low-wage workers in the country, shedding light on the systemic issues that perpetuate their misery. Low-wage workers in Pakistan face a multitude of economic challenges that contribute to their miserable existence. The lack of formal education and limited skill sets restrict their employment options to low-paying jobs in the informal sector, where they are subjected to exploitative labour practises. With wages barely sufficient to cover essential expenses such as food, shelter, and education, these workers find it nearly impossible to break free from the cycle of poverty.

The dismal living conditions endured by low-wage workers further exacerbate their misery. Many live in overcrowded slums or dilapidated dwellings lacking basic amenities like clean water, sanitation facilities, and electricity. The absence of adequate housing contributes to health issues and a sense of hopelessness. Lack of proper housing also exposes them to extreme weather conditions, making them vulnerable to the elements.

Access to quality healthcare and education remains a distant dream for low-wage workers in Pakistan. Limited financial resources force them to rely on substandard healthcare services, leading to untreated illnesses and a decreased quality of life. Similarly, children from these families are often unable to attend school due to the need for additional income or a lack of resources. The lack of education perpetuates the cycle of poverty for future generations, trapping families in a life of misery. The plight of low-wage workers in Pakistan paints a sombre picture of the hardships they endure on a daily basis. Addressing their challenges requires comprehensive efforts from the government, civil society, and private sector to ensure fair wages, better living conditions, improved access to healthcare and education, and the eradication of social marginalisation.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.