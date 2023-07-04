PM congratulates Naila Kiyani, Sameena Baig for scaling Nanga Parbat

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Mon­day congratulated mountain­eers Naila Kiyani and Samee­na Baig for scaling the world’s ninth highest peak of Nanga Parbat. The prime minister, in a statement, said besides sum­miting the world’s highest peak of Mount Everest, both Nailia Kiyani and Sameena Baig were the first Pakistani women to scale the most dangerous peak of Nanga Parbat and brought fame to country. The two moun­taineers were representatives of those brave women of Paki­stan who were second to none in their pursuit of tenacity, ambi­tions and objectives as they had proved that their mettle, deter­mination and intentions were “higher than the highest moun­tains”, PM Shehbaz added. Pray­ing for their more successes in future, he said the daughters of the nation like Sameena Baig, Naila Kiyani and others should continue to project Pakistan’s bright image across the globe.