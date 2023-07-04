PM Shehbaz orders to rescue mountaineer stranded on Nanga Parbat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately start a rescue operation for the Pakistani climber Asif Bhatti who got stuck on Nanga Parbat with snow blindness.

Taking notice of the appeal of Wasif, son of mountaineer Asif Bhatti, the prime minister ordered the civil and military authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to initiate a rescue operation for Asif Bhatti stranded on Nanga Parbat.

Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the GB chief secretary to take immediate steps for the safe return of Asif Bhatti. He also directed him to contact the mountaineer’s son.

The development came after Wasif had appealed to the prime minister through social media to help his father.

Earlier, the Secretary of an NGO Karrar Haidri said that “Asif is stuck at camp 4 with snow blindness at altitude 7,500-metre to 8,000-metre. He needs help,”.

According to Haidri, a number of outfits were attempting the peak and some of their members had conveyed the message that Asif was suffering from snow blindness.

“A helicopter will be needed to pick him up but for that, he will have to come down to around 6,000-metre to 6,500-metre,” he added.

Asif along with renowned Pakistani mountaineer Lt Col (R) Dr Jabbar Bhatti, Dr Naveed, Saad Muhammad and Faheem Pasha had departed for the expedition a few days back. “His other team members have not yet begun their final summit push,” Haidri said.