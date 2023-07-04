PML-N will not go for political alliance with any political party in general elections: Mian Javed Latif

Pakistan Muslim League (N) stalwart and Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of entering into a political alliance with any other political party in upcoming general elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mian Javed Latif said that the seat adjustment with political parties is possible however the final decision will be made by Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He predicted his party’s overwhelming victory with two third majority votes in the general elections on the basis of the performance of Mian Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of the country.

Mina Nawaz Sharif is doing his best to get the country out of economic debt trap for which he meeting with stakeholders in Dubai, said the federal minister.

He said that many questions would be raised on institutes ensure provision of justice if the case is not registered against Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its role in the incidents of May 9th.

Imran Khan himself admitted that all member of the core committee were well informed with the decision taken in the meeting convened to planed reactions after his arrest in corruption case.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Army of self accountability after May 9th incidents, Mian Javed Latif also appealed to the Apex Court to take notice of May 9th incidents.

He said, Mian Nawaz Sharif always served his country to the best of his abilities and eliminated the terrorism, end the load shedding and brought CPEC for the economic prosperity of the country.

No Power can stop Mian Nawaz Sharif from coming back to his country said the federal minster adding Mian Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned along with this daughter for the protection of sanctity of the vote.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif will be welcomed by the nation at his return and break all the previous records of reception.