Police conduct 373 search operations, 33 IBOs in June

LAHORE - The Lahore police, led by CCPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana, have conducted a total of 373 search operations and 32 intelligence-based operations in the month of June to maintain peace and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens. In a statement issued on Monday, a Lahore police spokesman said that during these search operations, a total of 45,902 individuals were checked in various areas of the provincial metropolis. The police apprehended 52 individuals and registered cases against 49 suspects. The spokesman also mentioned that during intelligence-based operations, 6,820 individuals were checked in different places.