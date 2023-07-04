Police conduct 373 search operations, 33 IBOs in June

LAHORE - The La­hore police, led by CCPO Bilal Sid­diq Kamyana, have conducted a total of 373 search operations and 32 intelligence-based operations in the month of June to maintain peace and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens. In a statement issued on Monday, a Lahore police spokesman said that during these search operations, a total of 45,902 individuals were checked in various areas of the pro­vincial metropolis. The police ap­prehended 52 individuals and reg­istered cases against 49 suspects. The spokesman also mentioned that during intelligence-based op­erations, 6,820 individuals were checked in different places.