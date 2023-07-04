Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Police swings into action against illegal entry of rickshaws in capital city  

Israr Ahmad
July 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police has launched a special crackdown on rickshaw drivers for illegally entering into federal capital  areas, a police public relation officer said on Monday.

He said to keep the citizens safe from accidents and keeping in view the road safety rules, Islamabad Capital Police have launched a crackdown against illegal rickshaw drivers,  entering the  federal capital areas. In this regard several teams have been formed for a special crackdown on rickshaw drivers especially in rural and other areas of the city.

During the ongoing crackdown, penalty tickets have been issued to more than 260  rickshaws, and 90 rickshaws have been impounded at various police stations. On this occasion, CTO Islamabad issued special instructions to zonal DSPs to take action against illegal rickshaw drivers on a daily basis. The special squad is operating and taking action against illegal rickshaw drivers  by setting up special roadblocks on Expressway, IJP Road, Murree Road, Seventh Avenue, Ninth Avenue and all other major highways of Islamabad. The night shift in charge is also taking legal action against them and the ICT police Education Wing is providing awareness to the public about road safety on a daily basis. Special broadcasts were also arranged on ICTP Radio FM 92.4 through which they are informing about the crackdown against illegal entry of rickshaws in the capital city.

Israr Ahmad

