PTI chairman urges Supreme Court to fix plea against BHC order

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Monday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to fix his petition against the Balochistan High Court (BHC) order in murder of advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar for hearing on July 4. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha A Malik will take up the petition on Tuesday (today).
Earlier, a division bench of the BHC comprising Chief Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana on 15-06-23 had dismissed the PTI chief’s application to quash an FIR registered against him regarding assassination of Shar.
Shar was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Alamo Chowk on Airport Road on June 06, this year. According to the police, the senior Supreme Court lawyer received 15 bullet injuries on his body and died on the spot. Two days later, the police booked Imran Khan in the case on the complaint of the lawyer’s son. The murdered lawyer, Shar, had filed a constitutional petition against the former PM in the BHC, seeking proceedings against the former premier under Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution.
Imran Khan contended in his application that advocate Abdul Razzaq was unfortunately assassinated whose wife also said that it was a family feud. However, at the instant of some of the state functionaries coupled with the statement of the deceased’s son, petitioner (Imran Khan) was attributed the role under section 109 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He has prayed to the apex court to restrain the Balochistan police from taking adverse action against the petitioner including arresting him till final disposal of the titled petition.