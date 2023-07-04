PTI chairman urges Supreme Court to fix plea against BHC order

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Mon­day requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to fix his pe­tition against the Balo­chistan High Court (BHC) order in mur­der of advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar for hear­ing on July 4. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha A Malik will take up the petition on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, a division bench of the BHC com­prising Chief Justice Naeem Afghan and Jus­tice Aamir Nawaz Rana on 15-06-23 had dis­missed the PTI chief’s application to quash an FIR registered against him regarding assassi­nation of Shar.

Shar was shot dead by unidentified assail­ants near Alamo Chowk on Airport Road on June 06, this year. According to the police, the senior Supreme Court lawyer received 15 bullet in­juries on his body and died on the spot. Two days later, the police booked Imran Khan in the case on the com­plaint of the lawyer’s son. The murdered lawyer, Shar, had filed a constitutional peti­tion against the former PM in the BHC, seeking proceedings against the former premier under Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution.

Imran Khan con­tended in his appli­cation that advocate Abdul Razzaq was unfortunately assassi­nated whose wife also said that it was a fam­ily feud. However, at the instant of some of the state functionar­ies coupled with the statement of the de­ceased’s son, petitioner (Imran Khan) was at­tributed the role under section 109 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He has prayed to the apex court to restrain the Balochistan police from taking adverse action against the petitioner including arresting him till final disposal of the titled petition.