Imran Khan gets interim bail in 14 cases

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, departed for Lahore after they were granted interim bails in various cases including the terrorism-related ones.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police had taken strict security measures during the PTI chief's court appearances.

In the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Judge Abul Hasanaat Zulqarnain heard the terrorism case, during which the PTI leader's lawyer argued that his client had not been included in the investigation for three cases. The ATC extended the interim bail until July 10.

Besides, interim bails were granted in two cases from Barah Koh police station and Kohna police station until July 10.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Sipra extended the interim bails in six cases until July 10. Also, bail was granted to the former premier in two cases in the Shehzad Town police station until July 10.

Additional Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan granted interim bail to the PTI chairman in a case registered by the Margalla police station till July 19.