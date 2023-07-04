PTI seeks IHC CJ’s recusal from hearing Toshakhana case

Ruling in Tyrian White case was taken down by IHC CJ from court’s website.

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday requested Chief Jus­tice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq to recuse himself from the hearing of petitions related to Toshakhana case.

The PTI Chairman approached the IHC seeking the recusal of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq from the bench hearing petitions against the Toshakhana ref­erence in the interest of a “fair and im­partial” trial. In a petition filed through Barrister Gohar Khan, Imran said the arguments in the cases were yet to be completed as he sought the recusal of Justice Farooq from the bench on the grounds of “fair hearing, unbiased tri­bunal, access to justice and impartial proceedings”. The counsel said that the applicant had raised several legal and constitutional questions in the subject cases. “The issues are unprecedented and their implications are far-reach­ing; the bench to decide these issues must, therefore, not only be unbiased and impartial, in fact but must also be seen to be unbiased and impartial,” it stated, highlighting that “this is a long-standing principle” reiterated in sever­al landmark judgments of the superior courts and applied to all proceedings.

The petitioner went on to say that Imran believed he would not get “fair and impartial” justice from the bench. It further stated that the writ petition against the ECP was pending and its withdrawal was not decided yet, forc­ing the applicant to face the trial before the additional sessions judge without it being decided whether the electoral body could have filed such a case in the first place. It added, “It is in the knowl­edge of this court that numerous FIRs were filed against the applicant and the applicant sought ‘appearance through video link’ and despite extreme urgen­cy, the matter was not decided to date.” The petition mentioned that despite several requests, Imran’s biometric was not exempted, which affected his “right to justice”. It also stated that not declar­ing the PTI chief’s arrest from the IHC premises as illegal “speaks for itself”.

It further said that permission for the entrance of Imran’s vehicle in court was also not granted at a time when the former prime minister was in a wheelchair. The plea also referred to the judgment issued by an IHC bench in the Tyrian White case, saying that the IHC CJ did not allow that to be published on the court’s website. “And when one of the learned judges direct­ed the office to ‘upload the judgment’, it was taken down. “That reflects ad­versely on the impartiality of the pro­ceedings before this court,” it added.

It maintained, “The applicant has strong legal and justifiable reasons to contend that hearing of revisions be adjourned till after the decision of the writ petition.” The petition contended that matter related to the PTI chief’s liberty with his “entire political ca­reer at risk” and “entire legal edifice at stake”. It said proceedings before the IHC CJ would “raise serious questions about his ability to consider the is­sues dispassionately and impartially”. It also said, “The propriety, fairness, principles of impartiality and due pro­cess demand the IHC CJ to recuse him­self from the hearing.” Therefore, Khan prayed that the Chief Justice may kind­ly be pleased to recuse himself from hearing the subject Revisions and/or pass an order for transfer of those re­visions to any other bench for further proceedings in accordance with law.