Punjab cabinet approves new GOR

LAHORE - The 19th cabinet meeting, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday, approved construction of a new govern­ment officers’ residence (GOR) for homeless pro­vincial government employees, as the CM ordered timely steps for development of a new residential colony. The meeting lauded the exceptional clean­liness arrangements made during the Eidul Azha. Diligent efforts by the relevant bodies including ministries, departments as well as the Solid Waste Management Department were commended and the officials responsible for maintaining cleanli­ness throughout the province were acknowledged for their outstanding performance. The cabinet ap­proved inclusion of the SL-3 project of Lahore Ring Road and the elevated project from Niazi Chowk to Babu Sabu in the annual development programme. The expansion project of Data Darbar was also ap­proved, which will feature a state-of-the-art almon­ry and enhanced facilities for visitors. The chief minister said that the owners of the land, which is acquired for the expansion project, would be com­pensated at the market rate. Meanwhile , the cabi­net authorised signing of an agreement between the Local Government Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board for the “Your Mu­nicipality, Helpline 1198” project. Amendments to the Punjab Government Rules of Business, 2011 were approved to facilitate training of the public prosecutors at the Centre for Professional Devel­opment of Public Prosecutors. Financial assistance was also approved for the affected children and families of deceased children in Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur. According to a significant decision, the cabinet granted financial autonomy to the medical superintendents of all government hospitals in Punjab, enabling them to manage their finances up to 10 million rupees. The cabinet also approved the delegation of financial powers to the medical superintendents. The establishment of the Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology & Allied Vision Sciences (IOAVS) in Multan and the revised proce­dure for the appointment of principals to the gov­ernment colleges was reviewed.

CM PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARTYRS

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists near Turbat. The CM stated that Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali sacrificed their lives for the sake of peace in the country. The nation honours the brave sons of the Pakistan Army and their ex­traordinary sacrifice will not be in vain, as their martyrdom has ignited the flame of peace, sym­bolized by their precious blood. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of mar­tyred Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali,” he added and prayed for the early recovery of injured Lance Naik Umair.