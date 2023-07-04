Putin acting like Hitler: EU

BRUSSELS - Russian President Validhmir Putin is acting like Adolf Hitler in Ukraine, a senior European Union official said yesterday.

Peter Stano, lead spokesper­son for the European Exter­nal Action Service, told a group of visiting Pakistani journal­ists here that Russia must be stopped as it was a threat to other countries too.

“Ukraine should win this war. Half the world has imposed sanctions against Russia (be­cause of the Ukraine invasion). Nobody wants Russia to have its way,” he said. Stano said the EU expected Pakistan to be on the right side and support Ukraine. “We are not against Pa­kistan-Russia ties but any trade money is being used (by Rus­sia) to crush the Ukrainians,” he added. The spokesperson said that it is up to individual EU member states to determine whether to censure Belarus for allegedly aiding Russia in the war in Ukraine. To a question, Stano said Putin cannot be re­moved like Saddam Hussain or Muammar Gaddafi as Russia was a nuclear power.

“Russia is a nuclear pow­er. We cannot remove Putin like them (Hussain and Qadd­afi). We have to rely on sanc­tions (and other such steps),” he maintained.

Last week, EU leaders had tasked the European Commis­sion to propose legal ways to make use of the Russian assets frozen in the bloc to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.

In a push to find ways to help rebuild Ukraine, member state leaders called for sanctioning Russian central bank’s immo­bilised assets that are in the EU to be used to finance its re­construction. As this has never been done before, EU experts, lawyers, and economists have been working on options and potential legal bases to find a creative way to make Russia pay for the damages it caused.

The Commission “will come forward with a proposal and we will focus prudently on the windfall profits from the im­mobilised assets of the Rus­sian Central Bank,” Commis­sion President Ursula von der Leyen said after the meeting of leaders. The idea to use the windfall profits from the mon­ey stuck in the European Union came as diplomats, economists and lawyers worked on finding a way to use the frozen assets for the rebuilding of Ukraine, after the EU leaders tasked them to explore ways.

“According to the current es­timation, the returns [of wind­fall profits] could be €3 billion (per year),” Belgian Prime Min­ister Alexander De Croo said af­ter the meeting.

The €3 billion figure comes from the fact that around €100 billion of the Russian Cen­tral Bank’s assets are stuck in the Belgium-based Euroclear clearing house, which is under the European Central Bank’s interest rate of 3%.

The plan is to push for these profits to be redirect­ed to Ukraine, instead of the ECB, EURACTIV understands, though due to concerns on the financial stability and interna­tional balance of the eurozone, is still under much discussion from leaders. German Chancel­lor Olaf Scholz echoed: “We are not for or against it. No one can be in favour of something very concrete at the moment,” point­ing out that the legislative pro­posal has yet to be presented by the EU executive.