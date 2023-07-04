Question mark hangs over PTI position in KP

Several key PTI leaders remain attached to party since their popularity lies in it; ex-CM Pervez Khattak likely to join another party if assured key position, or he may make his faction.

Peshawar - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership faces cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, situation remains unclear so far, whether the party will remain largely united or new factions are likely to emerge.

It merits a mention here that Pervez Khattak, the former KP president of PTI and also an ex-chief minister, has been criticized by the party after he recently stated Imran Khan. The Nation attempted to speak to Pervez Khattak about his plans, but he did not pick up the phone calls. The ongoing circumstances show that Pervez Khattak is mulling various options.

The first is that Pervez Khattak may join another party in case he is assured the slot of chief minister of the province by that party in the future set-up. On the other hand, some also say that Khattak is in contact with Jehangir Tareen, but there is little chance for him to join the Tareen group since its support in KP seems to be little. Instead of joining Tareen, it seems more beneficial for Khattak to make his faction.

PTI recently criticized Pervez Khattak for issuing a statement saying that he was not in favour of Imran Khan’s revolutionary politics. There have also been rumours that PTI has cancelled Khattak’s basic party membership. However, Khattak remains silent so far and mulls various options to seize on the prevailing situation.

Also, the PTI has so far remained united in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as most of its key leaders in the province remain attached to the party.

Also, several party leaders are still attached to the PTI since they have got their positions and popularity because of Imran Khan and they had not been in politics before Imran.

This is why they are afraid of losing space in the political arena in case they left the PTI.