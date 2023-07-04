Rabbani assails idea to create 9 new provinces in country

ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rab­bani on Monday opposed the lat­est idea of creation of nine new provinces in the country, saying such talk is being floated only to roll back the 18th Amendment and introduce a Presidential form of govt in the country.

“The talk of creation of new provinces is strongly opposed on historical, linguistic, and ethnic considerations,” Senator Rabbani said here while talking to a select group of journalists. Former chairman Senate made these remarks a day after Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muham­mad Afridi suggested formation of nine new provinces, including Karachi, in the country.

He said that tribal areas (formerly Fata) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and its Hazara division should be made inde­pendent provinces, adding that Punjab and Balochistan should also be divided into three prov­inces each. Senator Rabbani stressed that the creation of provinces on administrative bases was conceived by the state, to counter the demand for provincial autonomy and the nationalist movements.

“This to an extent was imple­mented through the Local Bod­ies during the Musharraf regime, it failed.” He further said that the state must learn from the mis­takes of the past and more so from the recent past. A tinker­ing with the Constitution 1973 will spell disaster as a national consensus on constitutional is­sues particularly provincial au­tonomy will not be achievable, he said. This will create political instability leading to greater eco­nomic instability, he added.

In the recent past, the matter of forming new provinces had been brought before the Sen­ate when two PML-N senators had separately moved two bills in the house, seeking creation of South Punjab and Hazara provinces. Senator Rana Mah­moodul Hassan had proposed the bill seeking creation of the south Punjab province while his party colleague Senator Pir Sabir Shah had moved the bill for Hazara province.