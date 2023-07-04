Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant

LAHORE - The weather underwent a sudden change in the pro­vincial capital on Monday evening as rain lashed with strong gusty winds. Light to moderate rain broke the intensity of hot and humid weather, as the citizens experienced 39 degree Celsius temperature with more than 60 percent humidity level on afternoon. According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department, the rain caused by the westerly wave approached the central Punjab and is likely to cre­ate more showers in coming days. Jail Road received highest rainfall which was recorded 26 millimeter while Pani Wala Talab, Qartaba Chowk and Laxmi Chowk poured with 19, 18 and 17 millimeter respec­tively. City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain. Rain inundated low-lying areas, disturbing power supply and commuters faced difficulty in travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles everywhere. “Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls/ hailstorm) is expected in Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikh­upura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from Tuesday to Saturday with occasional gaps”, said a weather report.Rain/wind-thundershower with iso­lated heavy falls is also expected in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahi­wal and Okara from Wednesday to Saturday.

MINISTER FOR CLEARING RAINWATER AS RAIN STOPS

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Na­sir on Monday directed the relevant authorities to clear rainwater from Lahore as soon as rain stops in the city. According to official sources here, WASA Man­aging Director Ghufran Ahmad visited inundated ar­eas in the provincial capital. During the visit the MD directed the WASA staff to stay alert in field. Ghufran Ahmad said that rain situation was being monitored and also directed to keep motors and pumps opera­tional of all underpasses.

RESCUE 1122 RESCUES 156,886 VICTIMS IN JUNE

Punjab Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122) rescued 149,899 victims while responding to 156,886 emergencies across Punjab during the month of June 2023. Out of 156,886 emergencies, 36,868 were road traffic accidents, 96302 medi­cal emergencies, 2007 fire incidents, 4195 crime incidents, 199 drowning incidents, 88 structural collapses, 1517 animal rescue and 15710 miscel­laneous operations in Punjab. It was briefed in a monthly review meeting led by Secretary PES Dr Rizwan Naseer, on zoom held at Emergency Ser­vices Department here. All heads of wings of Res­cue Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy were also present. On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed that 369 people died in 36868 traffic accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the major­ity of traffic accidents 8433 occurred in Lahore in which 44 people died. Similarly, 2677 accidents in Faisalabad, 2336 in Multan, 2086 in Gujranwala, 1491 in Rawalpindi, and 1484 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 18561 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.