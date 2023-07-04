Rescue 1122 responds to 300 emergency calls during Eid days  

ATTOCK- District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain has said that during Eid ul Azha when people were busy celebrating Eid with their loved ones, the rescue personnel were busy serving the people.

As per the details, Rescue 1122 Attock received a total of 2336 calls during Eid days which included 300 emergency calls. These include 48 road accidents, 190 medical emergencies, 5 fire incidents and 42 miscellaneous emergencies. Rescue teams also remained present on the banks of rivers, streams and lakes to handle any emergency . Rescue 1122 ambulances transferred 36 patients from across the district to government hospitals in Rawalpindi .

Meanwhile, an ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted a dead body recovered from river Haro in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal . The dead body was identified as Altaf Hussain r/o Islamabad .