SACM KP, NA Speaker discuss economic situation

Our Staff Reporter
July 04, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum, met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Raja Pervez Ashraf, at his office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, several issues were discussed in detail, including the current economic situation of Pakistan and the importance of maintaining constant peace. The fair and transparent disbursement of Zakat funds among deserving individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also briefly discussed.

Salma Begum, the Special Assistant, provided the Speaker of the National Assembly with information about the procedure for distributing Zakat funds among the needy in the province. She mentioned that the Zakat funds are distributed through the Zakat committees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat Ushr Council. She further added that the council’s tenure is three years, and after completing the term, a new committee is formed for the next three years.

Our Staff Reporter

