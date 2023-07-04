SBP Summer Camps resume after Eid-ul Azha holidays

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Summer Camps have been resumed at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex after Eid-ul-Azha holidays. On Monday, hundreds of young boys and girls took part in wushu, karate, taekwondo, self-defence and badminton summer camp training under the supervision of qualified coaches. It may be mentioned here that the summer camps of 14 games such as Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Cricket, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Self-Defense, Taekwondo, Wushu and Karate, Gymnastics and Swimming are being conducted on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail. Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail in a statement said that this healthy activity will play a key role in the promotion of sports culture among the younger generation. “Such a large-scale summer camp is being organized for the first time in the history of Punjab. The basic objective of Summer Camp is to engage thousands of young boys and girls in healthy sports activities during the summer vacations,” he added. Dr Asif said the mega summer camp activity will help a lot in tracing fresh sports talent from all divisions.