SCCI opposes imposition of Rs415b new taxes in FY 23-24 budget

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has strongly opposed the imposition of new taxes amounting to Rs 415 billion in the 2023-24 budget, which is being done at the behest of the IMF. They consider these taxes detrimental to the national economy, businesses, and industries.

In a statement released on Monday, Ijaz Khan Afridi, the Acting President of SCCI, emphasized that the additional tax burden would result in a new wave of inflation in the country. This inflation would not only affect the trading community but also have a severe impact on people from various walks of life. He urged the government to reconsider its decision and withdraw the taxes in the best interest of the national economy, businesses, industries, and trade.

Ijaz Afridi warned that if the government does not withdraw its decision to impose additional taxes as outlined in the 2023- 24 budget, the SCCI, along with the traders’ community, will strongly protest against it. He believed that the imposition of new taxes would endanger the already struggling economy. He further stated that the traders’ community has already suffered significantly due to the anti-business policies of the current government.

The SCCI Acting chief also expressed strong opposition to the imposition of Rs 415 billion on the people who are already burdened by inflation, calling it unjust and unacceptable to follow the dictates of the IMF. He expressed serious concerns about the potential increase in electricity and gas tariffs, as well as the prices of essential commodities, following the substantial taxation imposed by the current coalition government. These developments would have a disastrous impact on the business community and the general public.

During the event, Ijaz Afridi criticized the State Bank of Pakistan for its historic increase in the policy rate, raising it by 100 basis points to 22%. He believed that this policy rate hike would have negative consequences for trade, commercial activities, and industrial sectors.

Furthermore, he criticized the government for its failure to address the economic downturn and inflation despite implementing an unprecedented increase in the interest rate.

The SCCI Acting chief called upon the government to take concrete steps to revive the struggling economy and promote commercial and trade activities. He emphasized the need to avoid anti-business initiatives that hinder industrial and business growth, and instead focus on driving the cash-starved national economy towards stability and improvement.