SCO summit begins as Iran set to gain full membership

A summit of leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states began in virtual mode on Tuesday, with Iran expected to become a full member of the bloc at the session.

Also at this year's SCO Council of Heads of State, Kazakhstan will be taking over as chair of the eight-nation group from the 23rd summit's host, India.

Addressing the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "happy Iran is becoming a member of SCO grouping," adding that the summit would also pave the way for Belarus to become a permanent member of the bloc.

All SCO member states — China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — were invited to the summit, while Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia were invited as observer states, the ministry said earlier

Russian President Vladimir Putin, China President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Premier Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are among those attending the summit.

Last year, the SCO Heads of state summit was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.