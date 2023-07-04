Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Seminar on understanding inheritance laws in Islam held

July 04, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  A seminar on the topic of understanding inheritance laws in Islam was organised by the Department of Law in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Studies at Women’s University Swabi.

Dr Shams-ul-Husain, Associate Professor and Chairperson Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, was the key speaker. He said that in Islamic law, the principles of inheritance are outlined in Quran and further elaborated upon in the Hadith.

While the specifics of inheritance laws can vary across different interpretations and legal schools within Islam, there are general principles that emphasize fairness and the rights of women.

He said that one key aspect is that women have the right to inherit from their family members, including parents, spouses, children, and other relatives. The Quran specifically mentions the entitlement of daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives to inherit.

