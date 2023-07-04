Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to PTI activist

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Mon­day granted post-arrest bail to a Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sana Asif in the Shadman Police Station attack case. The court ordered the PTI activist to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of the ac­cused. The defence counsel argued before the court that his client did not have any link with the incident and she was not present at the scene. He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to his client. However, the prosecution opposed the bail petition, adding that solid evidence was available against the accused. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted bail to the accused and ordered to furnish surety bonds for the purpose. Shadman police had registered a case against Sana Asif and others under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking the po­lice station during May-9 vandalism.