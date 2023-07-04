Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Sharjeel pays tribute to Pak Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan

July 04, 2023
KARACHI -Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has paid tribute to the soldiers of security forces who were martyred in Balochistan. In a statement issued here on Monday, Sharjeel Memon expressed his condolences and solidarity with the heirs of Major Saqib Hussain Shaheed and Naik Baqir Ali Shaheed. Sharjeel Memon said that the morale of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army cannot be weakened by such cowardly acts. A handful of terrorists cannot shake our national resolve and commitment, Sharjeel Inam Memon said. Sharjeel Memon while paying tribute to the martyred soldiers said that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of its benefactors and martyrs. 

