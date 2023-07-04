Spillways of Tarbela dam opened as water level reaches 1512 feet

TARBELA - The spillways of Tarbela Dam res­ervoir Monday after reaching 1512 feet have been opened for six hours to release extra, yesterday the spillways were also opened for one hour. Ac­cording to the Tarbaila Dam of­ficials, owing to the increased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam res­ervoir the position of water in­flow was 201200 cusec and outflow was 180100 cusecs.During the last three weeks, the water storage level of the dam also reached its highest level of the year, and the auxil­iary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into the river Indus. The maximum wa­ter storage capacity of Tarbai­la Dam is 1550 feet at present water level has reached 1512 feet. Yesterday, Provincial Di­saster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK issued an alert to the district administrations of Swabi, Haripur, and Nowshera that the spillways of Tarbela Dam will be opened on Mon­day after 12:00 PM. Authori­ties have advised residents and tourists near the Indus Down­stream of Tarbela not to go near the water stream. It was further urged people to stay away from water for a period of five to six hours.