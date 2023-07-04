There is a famous proverbial expression that the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they surely grind thus reassuring that justice will prevail even if is a little bit delayed. In our construction sector these wheels seem to be grinding excessively slowly. For a small or medium-scale construction firm,theusualformal process of solving a dispute could be summed up as a vicious cycle of delays, unaffordable legal costs, and uncountable journeys to courts.

According to recent research, there are around 2,160,000 cases pending in the courts of Pakistan, and out of those 51, 387 are at the Apex Court. This delayed justice has surely affected the construction sector’saccess to justice resulting in the loss of domestic and foreign investors’ confidence.

What is statutory adjudication? Itis a dispute resolution process for construction contracts that was introduced in the United Kingdom in 1996.Adjudication is the process in which an independent gets appointed to act as the adjudicator. The aim is that the adjudicator will decide the dispute in 28 days or 42 days and their decision is not final and conclusive. It is open to be superseded by a subsequent decision in arbitration or court proceedings but if the courts support this process, then 95% of the timethe adjudicator’s decision settles the dispute. Statutory means parties have a right to refer a dispute arising from a construction contract to adjudication “at any time”, even if the construction contract does not include any provisions for dispute resolution procedures.

The main point is that the winner is entitled to enforce the adjudicator’s decision. The loser must pay, even if it is likely to be overturned later. The “pay now, argue later” mechanism means that adjudication is effective in protecting cash flow. Adjudication was designed this way to provide a quick process that is cheaper and more accessible than litigation or arbitration. This helps to keep the contract period running and makes sure the parties are paid and the project is completed. This is why it seems like a perfect solution to the ills of the Pakistani construction sector.

The construction sector has seen some tremendous growth in the past few years, owing to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).According to the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PCRA) more growth is expected in upcoming years as in its recent report it stated that “the construction sector is expected to expand by 92% in the next seven years from the year 2022.”Looking at the present conditions one could contemplate that this growth will lead to more disputes, and with the present justice system struggling to cope with the volume of conflicts referred to it, these disputes will probably not be resolved in time thus leading to projects shutting down and loss of profit to all the stakeholders.

The present dispute resolution methods like mediation, arbitration, and litigation seem to be ineffective. The financially stronger party knows that the sub-contractor has no other way than to agree to his terms and conditions, so the party-to-party negotiation, mediation, and conciliation more often than not do not end in a win-win situation, and the weaker part suffers the loss by accepting an unfavourable deal. On the other hand,litigation is not an option as there is already a backlog of 2.1 million cases, and keeping in mind the time and cost constraints both parties try to avoid litigation especially financially and commercially weaker ones.

Even though arbitration is globally known to be the most common method of dispute resolution in the construction sector but in the Pakistani construction sector it does not appearto be a viable option,especially in the domestic circuit. There are several contributing factors but the most important one is ancient laws.Arbitration in Pakistan is regulated by Arbitration Act 1940 which places no interim power in the arbitrator and provides too many grounds for judicial intervention.The situation is further complicated by the lack of enforceability of arbitral awards and the huge legal costs associated with the process.

The introduction of statutory adjudication would be a difficult task as it would be hampered by various political, social, and economic barriers but it is the high time that all threewings of Pakistani government: legislature, judiciary and executive, works together towards the betterment of the country.

To conclude, statutory adjudication should be introduced in Pakistan as it would be an affordable, accessible, and fast construction-specific dispute resolution method. It would be advantageous as it would empower the small-scale contractor/sub-contractor and minimise the abuse of power. The process has to potential to lower the number of disputes in Pakistan’s construction sector thus increasing its contribution to the national GDP.