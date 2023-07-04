Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

STAFF REPORT
July 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - An alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape in an encounter with police near Malir Naddi on Monday.  According to police, a street criminal identified as Abdul Raheem was arrested in injured condition after an encounter while his accomplice fled away from the spot.   The police recovered a pistol, cash and three snatched mobile phones from his possession.  The injured was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical assistance. Further investigation was underway.

 

 

 

