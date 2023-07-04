Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Tareen says IPP to contest election with full political strength

Web Desk
5:23 PM | July 04, 2023
Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Tareen said on Monday that the party would contest polls wholeheartedly with a proper preparation.

Mr Tareen held a meeting with IPP’s Secretary General Amir Kayani and Additional Secretary General Aun Chaudhry who discussed various political issues.

It was agreed to increase the political activities of the party with issues ranging from the party’s registration in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Mr Tareen hoped that the IPP would become the voice of the masses by raising the issues faced by the common citizenry.

“In the manifesto of the party, the solution to the challenges faced in the country will be proposed and the party will do constructive politics in the country.” 

