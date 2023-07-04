Unsustainable Farming

The recent report by the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) highlighting the continued cultivation of vegetables using sewage water on the outskirts of Karachi is a cause for great concern. Despite clear directives from the Sindh High Court (SHC) to halt this practice, it is evident that the use of untreated sewage is still rampant, posing significant risks to public health. Experts warn that consuming vegetables grown with wastewater can lead to diseases such as hepatitis and cancer, as the chemicals present in the sewage are absorbed by the crops.

While the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) should be applauded for identifying areas where sewage-based agriculture persists, the question arises: why does this problem persist despite court orders and expert opinions? The lack of enforcement and coordination among relevant authorities is a major contributing factor.

Strict regulations must be put in place to monitor and penalise those who continue to use sewage water for cultivation. Additionally, there is a need for collaboration between the SFA, agricultural experts, and institutions such as the University of Karachi to gather more comprehensive evidence and devise effective strategies.

The government must act promptly to address this issue. Establishing food laboratories in public universities would be a wise investment to ensure food quality. These laboratories would serve as valuable resources for testing and ensuring the quality of food products. Collaborations between the SFA and educational institutions, such as the recent accord with the University of Karachi, are steps in the right direction.

However, the responsibility to address this issue does not solely rest with the government. Individuals also have a crucial role to play. Consumers should be cautious and informed about the origin of the vegetables they consume. Supporting local farmers who follow proper agricultural practices and avoid the use of untreated sewage can help create a demand for safer produce.

Additionally, raising awareness about the risks associated with sewage-based cultivation is essential. Educating farmers and providing them with alternative solutions, such as wastewater treatment facilities or organic farming methods, can help break the cycle of reliance on contaminated water.

The government must strengthen regulatory frameworks, enforce existing laws, and collaborate with experts and educational institutions. Simultaneously, individuals should be proactive in making informed choices and supporting sustainable farming practices.