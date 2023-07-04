UoS achieves milestone in ranking

SARGODHA - The University of Sargod­ha (UoS) has been ranked at 301-350 in the World Young University Rank­ings 2023, released by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings on Monday. The Univer­sity of Sargodha (UoS) has also achieved the distinc­tion of being ranked as the best university in Pakistan for teaching. The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings listed the world’s best universi­ties that are 50 years old or younger. The ranking table is based performance indi­cators and judged across all their core missions, in­cluding teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook, to provide the most com­prehensive and balanced comparisons. “The credit for this great achievement goes to our productive faculty and efficient staff. Together we will further enhance the University’s international academic profile by expediting the research productivity and quality education,” said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.