WASA directed to stay high alert to cope with monsoon rains

Rawalpindi-The Punjab Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Sajid Zafar Dall on Monday has ordered the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) chief to stay on high alert during the upcoming spell of monsoon to avoid any flood like situation in the city.

He also directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field, ensuring the prompt drainage of stagnant rainwater.

The Secretary emphasised the need for expeditious water drainage, without any compromise, utilising available heavy machinery in working condition to implement the planned drainage strategy within the designated time frame.

He issued these directions while visiting WASA Headquarters.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanvir and other senior and junior officers were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Sajid Zafar Dall also paid a visit to Gawalmandi Bridge to witness the preparations of WASA regarding dredging work.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Zafar Dall said that no negligence would be tolerated in carrying out the vital task of water drainage. He said that besides Nullah Leh, the WASA should also clean up the seasonal nullahs in other areas as well during monsoon.

“The next two months are very important as the Met Office has predicted rain spell and civic body should bring heavy machinery in low lying areas to pump out rain water,” he said. He added that all the officers and staffers should work together and with close liaison of other departments concerned for fruitful results.

The Punjab government is very concerned about the upcoming monsoon and had released funds timely for dredging of seasonal Nullahs, he said adding that the WASA has completed its preparations for cleanliness work of Nullahs. He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha is himself monitoring the whole process. He said that chief secretary and acting chief minister Punjab had also paid visits to Rawalpindi to review those preparations and expressed their satisfaction over the performance of civic body. Earlier, MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir briefed the secretary about the steps taken by civic body to coup with the challenges of monsoon. He said that the WASA has completed the dredging and cleanliness work of 11 Nullahs from Katarian to Murree Road saying the government had released funds for the purpose.

He said, the officers and staffers of WASA are busy cleaning the Nullahs which got choked after recent heavy rains in the city.

He said that the civic body has also completed the dredging of nullahs before Eid Ul Azha.

He said that DC had imposed section 144 in the city barring citizens from dumping garbage in Nullah Leh and dozens of violators have also been arrested by police for violating the ban.

MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir told the secretary that all the heavy machinery is in working condition and the training of staffers has also been completed so that the citizens could be facilitated during monsoon.

On the other hand, Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Sajid Zafar Dall has visited Rawalpindi Development Authority, informed RDA spokesman. He said the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers of RDA welcomed the Secretary Housing and extended appreciation remarks for him.

On this occasion, a meeting was held in RDA Conference room. The DG RDA briefed the Secretary HUD&PHE about the reforms and development works being carried out by the RDA. He gave a detailed briefing on RDA projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road project, Nullah Lai Expressway project, Kachehri Chowk Rawalpindi project and others.

He said the Secretary Housing appreciated the work of RDA. He directed to initiate the projects as soon as possible and work should be done with integrity. The DG RDA said that it will be started very soon early in this financial year and will be completed.

He said the officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) also briefed the Secretary Housing about the performance and projects of WASA, PHA and PHED.

He said the Secretary Housing directed the WASA to increase the revenue. He further directed that bold steps should be taken for stability and strengthening.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Umar Farooq, Managing Director WASA, Muhammad Tanveer, Director Admn & Finance RDA and Land Development Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director Engineering RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Estate Management RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other officers of RDA, WASA, PHA and PHED attended the meeting, he added.