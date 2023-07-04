Yadea Named Tournament Supporter of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Asia-Pacific

Yadea, the world’s leading producer of two-wheeled vehicles such as electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, has today been unveiled as a Tournament Supporter in Asia-Pacific for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia & New Zealand™.

Yadea previously served as a Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2018™ and FIFA World Cup 2022™, and this renewed agreement continues the longstanding relationship between FIFA and the Chinese firm.

Yadea is supporting the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in its history, as Yadea celebrates and supports women who break down barriers in sports and the new partnership reinforces Yadea’s recognition of the values and achievements of women.

Since its foundation in 2001, the growth of Yadea has continued at speed, becoming a high-end brand with high-performance and high-tech products, focusing not only on manufacturing but also on research, development and sales.Yadea has provided premium products and services to more than 70 million global customers, reaching over 100 countries.

“It is a great honor to support the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ that will bring global fans celebrating together regardless of genders, backgrounds and nationalities. The conveyed inclusiveness, happiness and fairness resonate the mission of Yadea, initiating an enjoyable and green commuting lifestyle for the world," said Jerry Zhou, President of Yadea Overseas Business Group.

"The essence of the tournament are also part of Yadea's genes; the spirit of ‘beyond’, the strong willpower of conquering difficulties and challenges and the perseverance of breaking down barriers and limits. We are glad to take this opportunity to connect with the fans and reinforce those values those drive Yadea."

FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Yadea back to our commercial programme and we’re excited to work with them once again on what promises to be an incredible tournament of firsts. The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is going to be incredibly popular across the region, and Yadea are the perfect partner in helping to bring a refreshing and young audience to the women’s game’s pinnacle event.”

The tournament kicks off on 20th July and is on course to break attendance records as the most attended standalone women's sporting event ever. With over 1.1 million tickets already sold, this ninth edition of the tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience.