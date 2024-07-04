Bajaur Again

In an improvised explosive device blast in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday, former Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan lost his life. This is the same Bajaur where independent political candidate Rehan Zeb Khan was shot dead in January before the elections. Hidayat Ullah Khan was campaigning for a by-election at the time of his death. Bajaur remains one of the areas hardest hit by terrorism. During his term in the Senate, the former senator consistently raised his voice about the issues plaguing former FATA, including the vulnerability of politicians in the constituency.

This attack must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible must be punished. No amount of condemnation is sufficient for this tragic loss, caused by the ever-compromised security situation in the area. Bajaur, a hotbed of terrorist activity, demonstrates why a streamlined military operation is urgently needed. Hidayat Ullah’s legacy as a senator underscores the necessity of clearing Bajaur and the rest of KP of terrorists—the eternal spoilers of peace. The former senator’s political lineage also reveals the complex dynamics in Bajaur, where terrorism and political enmities converge.

Targeted by an IED, this attack mirrors others orchestrated to kill politicians in the past. The perpetrators’ capacity to carry out these attacks highlights the need for a focused military operation. From ordinary citizens to former members of Parliament, no one is safe in these regions of KP. The penetrability of terrorists is evident and calls for decisive action with decisive outcomes. Perhaps the proposed Azm-e-Istehkam, which aims to launch an intelligence-based military campaign against terrorists, must take shape sooner rather than later.

Condemnations are pouring in, and this tragedy marks another permanent scar in the losses Pakistan has suffered at the hands of miscreants and terrorists. Clearing the territory is essential for guaranteeing security to the locals.