Balochistan’s Road Woes: A Region in Crisis

In the vast expanse of Balochistan’s rugged terrain lies a pressing concern that transcends borders and echoes through its winding roads: the lack of safety on its thoroughfares. Balochistan, known for its breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness, grapples with a road safety crisis that demands attention.

The underprivileged and less developed region of Balochistan has been tackling untold stories, one of them being the alarming rate of road accidents. The narrative of Balochistan’s perilous highways remains a poignant issue, with thousands of lives lost, hundreds injured, and many left with disabilities. Recently, a tragic bus accident en route from Turbat to Quetta claimed the lives of around 28 inhabitants, including MBBS students and teachers, highlighting the dire consequences of poor road conditions. Balochistan bears one of the highest rates of road accidents in Pakistan, with thousands of lives lost over the decades.

The first quarter of 2024 witnessed over a hundred accidents in Balochistan, resulting in significant human and material losses. The ongoing situation underscores the severity of the issue, with 167 road accidents reported in this period, leading to 121 fatalities and over 417 injuries. These accidents have impacted 538 families, reflecting the far-reaching consequences of road safety negligence. Data from The Balochistan Post for 2023 reveals a staggering total of 969 reported accidents, resulting in 794 deaths, 2,078 injuries, and affecting 2,913 families, with many incidents going unreported.

Accidents are widespread throughout Balochistan, with the Quetta-Karachi highway, known as the “killer highway,” remaining a critical concern due to its high accident rate. Despite efforts made by individuals, the government’s response has been inadequate due to poverty, unemployment, and a lack of basic necessities, compelling many to undertake risky journeys.

The reasons behind road accidents in Balochistan are multifaceted and interlinked, painting a complex picture of neglect and hazard. The use of old and outdated vehicles, exacerbated by damaged roads from the 2022 floods, adds to the danger. Narrow and single-lane highways, coupled with a lack of signage, further contribute to the perilous conditions. Additionally, the absence of traffic instructors exacerbates the situation, leading to reckless behaviors by drivers. Many drivers, fatigued from long hours behind the wheel, resort to drugs to stay awake, worsening the risk.

Overloading of buses is common among transport companies, driven by profit motives, further jeopardizing passenger safety. The absence of medical centers for several hundred kilometers compounds the risks faced by travelers in case of accidents.

Road accidents are prevalent in Balochistan due to government neglect and a lack of safety standards. Despite these challenges, there is a growing call for enhanced safety measures to ensure a brighter future for all who traverse Balochistan’s roads, from bustling Quetta streets to remote mountain villages.

NOMAN ARBAB BALOCH,

Panjgur.