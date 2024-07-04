Benefits Over Blocs

A Russia engaged in a full-front war is not as passive in world diplomacy as one might hope. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Heads of States Summit in Kazakhstan is sending strong messages to both supporters and critics of an alternative order. For Pakistan, if this alternative reduces its dependency on the dollar and the accompanying economic fluctuations, it is more than welcome. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has suggested barter trade with Russia, meeting warmly with President Putin on the sidelines.

Kazakhstan, the prime Central Asian ally of Russia, is an ideal place for this meeting. For both Pakistan and Russia, Central Asian countries are strategic partners. Offering the Gwadar seaport facility to Tajikistan for transit, PM Shehbaz Sharif has steered the country’s economy in the right direction. Simultaneously, seeking more agriculture and energy trade with Russia in native currencies, the economic vision is gradually taking shape.

As a $1 billion trade partner, Russia is valuable to Pakistan. Additionally, BRICS endeavors require Pakistan to actively participate in SCO’s global engagements, as both multilateral fora have overlapping memberships. Given the direction of Pakistan-Russia relations, it is safe to assume that Pakistan is opening up to countries beyond the West. Transcending blocs, this widening of partnerships prioritizes economic capital over narrow security-oriented alignments.

From Tajikistan’s visit to participation in SCO meetings, PM Shehbaz has strengthened Pakistan’s short-term foreign policy goals. Moving forward, agreements must be materialized, and preparations for the upcoming intergovernmental bilateral dialogue in Moscow must be completed.